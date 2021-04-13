LafargeHolcim’s (HCMLY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

