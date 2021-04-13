LafargeHolcim’s (HCMLY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit