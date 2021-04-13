LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LNXSF opened at $75.08 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

