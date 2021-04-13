Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 137,187 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $31,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $242,103,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

