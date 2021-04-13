Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,489,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of LEN opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

