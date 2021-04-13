Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Update

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LNNNY stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678. Leoni has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54.

LNNNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Leoni from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

