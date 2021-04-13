Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,354,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

