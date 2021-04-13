Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 5,877 shares.

LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $767.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

