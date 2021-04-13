LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $22.73 million and $36,800.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

