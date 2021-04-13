Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 210.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

LBPH stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,219. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

