LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Olin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NYSE OLN opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.