LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $325.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 3378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.15).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The stock has a market cap of £341.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

