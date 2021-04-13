Lua Token (LUA) One Day Volume Hits $291,616.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and $291,616.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00087068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.10 or 0.00626579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,629,970 coins and its circulating supply is 69,884,704 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

