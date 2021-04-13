Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUN. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.13.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.09. The firm has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$15.42.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.