LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.18

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $8,434.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.23 or 0.99736668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00461234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.99 or 0.00317871 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.00760596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00128551 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004066 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,099,038 coins and its circulating supply is 11,091,805 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

