Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Up 525.0% in March

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
URNXF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
