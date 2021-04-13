Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Up 525.0% in March

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

URNXF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

