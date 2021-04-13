Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 444.6% in March

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 444.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,709,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJWL opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Majic Wheels Company Profile
