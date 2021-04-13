Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 444.6% in March

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 444.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,709,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

