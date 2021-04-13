Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the March 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Mallard Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Mallard Acquisition Company Profile

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

