Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of MLFNF stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

