MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 457.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 160,646 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MarineMax by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 97,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in MarineMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,380. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.