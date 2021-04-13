Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,880. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

