Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inorganic strategies, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products are likely to aid Masco going forward. Notably strong sales growth across the business, improved operating and gross margins, lower SG&A expenses, along with a strong liquidity level are likely to add to the positives. Robust demand owing to solid U.S. housing market fundamentals and Masco’s differentiated portfolio of leading repair and remodel brands and along with enough liquidity bode well. Although Masco's shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stocks growth potential. However, rise in raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches, remain potent headwinds.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

MAS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 25,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Masco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 317,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

