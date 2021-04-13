MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Gap Down to $28.06

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.06, but opened at $27.25. MasterCraft Boat shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 490 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

