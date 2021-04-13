Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Up 4.8%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.58. Approximately 2,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 568,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Materialise by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

