MATH One Day Trading Volume Tops $627,416.00 (MATH)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One MATH coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MATH has a market cap of $295.47 million and approximately $627,416.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MATH has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MATH Coin Profile

MATH (CRYPTO:MATH) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org . The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

