Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.