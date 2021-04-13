Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.91% from the company’s previous close.

MAXN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

