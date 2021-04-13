McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.66.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.58. 89,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,379. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average of $216.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

