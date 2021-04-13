McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by 58.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

