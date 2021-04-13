Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Up 6.5%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

