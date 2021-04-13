MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in March

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRPRF shares. Bank of America upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

