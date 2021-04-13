Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $27.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Merus stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 67,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,779. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $863.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,411,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

