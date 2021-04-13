Meta Price Hits $2.75 (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00057385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.00625519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

