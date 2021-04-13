MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.
MFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 178,430 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
