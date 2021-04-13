MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 178,430 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.