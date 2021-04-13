M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Down 83.8% in March

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MGPUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Get M&G alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.