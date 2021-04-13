MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%.

MIND stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

