MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%.
MIND stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
MIND Technology Company Profile
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.