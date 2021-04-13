MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:MNSO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 13th

MINISO Group’s (NYSE:MNSO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 13th. MINISO Group had issued 30,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $608,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MNSO stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,977,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,598,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,562,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,394,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,274,000.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.