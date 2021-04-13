Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches Market Cap of $32.82 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and $35,224.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $561.73 or 0.00892325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00258637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.00668541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,690.77 or 0.99586508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.64 or 0.00909652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 58,425 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

