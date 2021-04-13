Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,404. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

