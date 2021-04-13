Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.43 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.88. 7,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,322. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $254.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

