Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.74 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 54,234 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.81. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $166.44 and a 12 month high of $281.96.

