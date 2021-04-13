Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Molson Coors have lagged the industry in a year's time. The stock is further impacted by dismal top and bottom line results for fourth-quarter 2020. Decline in sales, lower financial volume, higher COGS per hectoliter and higher MG&A expenses hurt the bottom line. Net sales were mainly impacted by the COVID-induced weakness in Europe including on-premise restrictions in the U.K., which resulted in soft worldwide financial volume, as well as adverse channel mix. However, it is on track with its revitalization plan by streamlining the organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. It is focused on building strength of its iconic core brands, growing above-premium portfolio, expanding beyond beer and investing in capabilities to drive top line growth. Moreover, it provided a decent view for 2021.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

TAP stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,805. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $87,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

