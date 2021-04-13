Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,883.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.43. 23,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

