Money Design Co. Ltd. Invests $4.98 Million in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

