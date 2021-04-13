Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 35,806 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,806 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up 2.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,626,000 after acquiring an additional 168,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,473 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,052,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 154,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 358,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,369. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

