Monument Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $379.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

