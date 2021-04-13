Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $301.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $314.98 and last traded at $313.52, with a volume of 2266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.29.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

