Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 505,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $25,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

