Morgan Stanley Has $25.50 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 335.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $25,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

