Morgan Stanley Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $89.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,387. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.