Morgan Stanley Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $220.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,348. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 28,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

